Cowboys' Brice Butler: Late addition to injury report
Butler is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a groin injury, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Butler was a late addition to the Cowboys' injury report as a limited participant during Friday's practice, though the groin issue may not be severe enough to keep him sidelined Sunday. Butler's potential absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the Cowboys' offense, however, as the receiver has played just one offensive snap this season.
