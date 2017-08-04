Cowboys' Brice Butler: Makes big plays in first exhibition game
Butler caught two of four targets for 78 yards in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals.
Butler had gains of 46 and 32 yards on go routes, showcasing his excellent deep speed. He figures to serve as the Cowboys' No. 4 wideout again after catching 16 of 32 targets for 219 yards and three touchdowns last season. Fourth-round rookie Ryan Switzer (hamstring) might have a chance to push for a small role, but he mostly profiles as a slot option, whereas Butler works outside.
