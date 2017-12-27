Cowboys' Brice Butler: Misses practice Wednesday
Butler (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.
Butler has missed the Cowboys' last three games with the foot injury and isn't off to a good start for the team's Week 17 preparations. He'll likely need to practice fully Thursday or Friday to have a realistic shot at playing in the Cowboys' season finale Sunday against the Eagles.
