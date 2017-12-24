Butler (foot) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Seahawks, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Butler will extend his absence to three games as a result of a foot injury. The return of Ezekiel Elliott may have helped with the Cowboys' decision-making process, but Butler's sparse reps will continue to be gobbled up by regulars like Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and Jason Witten.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories