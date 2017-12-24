Butler (foot) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Seahawks, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Butler will extend his absence to three games as a result of a foot injury. The return of Ezekiel Elliott may have helped with the Cowboys' decision-making process, but Butler's sparse reps will continue to be gobbled up by regulars like Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and Jason Witten.