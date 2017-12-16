Cowboys' Brice Butler: Not traveling with team
Butler (foot) was downgraded to out and won't be traveling with the team for Sunday's game in Oakland, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Butler sat out Week 14 with the foot issue and will miss his second consecutive game after not practicing this week. The 27-year-old has played a minimal role in the Cowboys' passing game the second half of the season, and Noah Brown or Ryan Switzer should serve as the team's No.4 wide receiver Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Inactive in Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Could be healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Added to injury report•
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Two catches in Sunday loss•
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.