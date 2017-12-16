Butler (foot) was downgraded to out and won't be traveling with the team for Sunday's game in Oakland, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Butler sat out Week 14 with the foot issue and will miss his second consecutive game after not practicing this week. The 27-year-old has played a minimal role in the Cowboys' passing game the second half of the season, and Noah Brown or Ryan Switzer should serve as the team's No.4 wide receiver Sunday.