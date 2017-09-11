Cowboys' Brice Butler: One big catch Sunday
Butler caught one of his three targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants.
He laid out for a spectacular diving grab inside the five-yard line to set up the Cowboys' first score of the game, but was otherwise quiet. Terrance Williams played most of the night dealing with a foot injury and was seen in a walking boot after the game, which could open up more targets for Butler if Williams is limited next week, but a matchup against the Broncos secondary isn't a good fantasy scenario for any receiver.
More News
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Returns to practice•
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Dealing with sprained foot•
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Suffers foot injury•
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Makes big plays in first exhibition game•
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Re-signs with Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Brice Butler: Career-high three TDs in 2016•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...