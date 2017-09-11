Butler caught one of his three targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants.

He laid out for a spectacular diving grab inside the five-yard line to set up the Cowboys' first score of the game, but was otherwise quiet. Terrance Williams played most of the night dealing with a foot injury and was seen in a walking boot after the game, which could open up more targets for Butler if Williams is limited next week, but a matchup against the Broncos secondary isn't a good fantasy scenario for any receiver.