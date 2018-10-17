Butler (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Butler sat out Sunday's victory over Jacksonville with a groin injury, but seems to have fully recovered. The veteran wideout appears on track to suit up for Sunday's game against Washington, but is unlikely to receive substantial targets behind Allen Hurns, Michael Gallup, Cole Beasley, Tavon Austin and Deonte Thompson.

More News
Our Latest Stories