Butler (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Butler was a limited participant in practice this week after missing the last two game to earn the questionable designation. Noah Brown or Ryan Switzer should serve as the Cowboys' No. 4 wide receiver if Butler is unable to return in Week 16.

