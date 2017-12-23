Cowboys' Brice Butler: Questionable for Sunday's game
Butler (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Butler was a limited participant in practice this week after missing the last two game to earn the questionable designation. Noah Brown or Ryan Switzer should serve as the Cowboys' No. 4 wide receiver if Butler is unable to return in Week 16.
More News
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...