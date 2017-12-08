Cowboys' Brice Butler: Questionable for Week 14
Butler (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Butler turned in limited practices Thursday and Friday, which weren't enough for him to avoid an injury designation in Week 14. The 27-year-old wide receiver hasn't been able to get much traction in the Dallas passing game of late, netting just five catches for 60 yards over the team's last seven contests.
