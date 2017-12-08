Butler (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Butler turned in limited practices Thursday and Friday, which weren't enough for him to avoid an injury designation in Week 14. The 27-year-old wide receiver hasn't been able to get much traction in the Dallas passing game of late, netting just five catches for 60 yards over the team's last seven contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop