Cowboys' Brice Butler: Questionable for Week 15
Butler (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Inactive last week due to the foot issue, Butler looks to be trending in that direction again failing to practice in any capacity this week. The wideout has caught just five passes for 60 yards over his last seven appearances, so his potential absence Sunday likely wouldn't have much of an impact on Dallas' passing game.
