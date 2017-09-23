Butler (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Butler was slowed by his ankle injury at both Friday's and Saturday's practice sessions, but he was still able to get on the field, which bodes well for his chances of being available Monday night. Both Butler and fellow wideout Terrance Williams (ankle) are listed as questionable for Monday, and Butler's only real chance of making any sort of fantasy impact in Week 3 will be if he plays and Williams is ruled out.