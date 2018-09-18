Butler agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Cowboys, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys already have six other healthy wideouts on the roster, so it seems likely the team will release a player from that position group in order to make room on the 53-man roster for Butler, who spent the past three seasons with the organization. Butler bolted for Arizona during the offseason on a two-year deal, but he became a roster casualty after turning in an unimpressive training camp and preseason. Butler's past experience with the Cowboys' coaching staff should help him get up to speed quickly with the playbook, but it's unlikely that he'll emerge as a consistent contributor in the team's passing attack. The 28-year-old does offer some utility as an occasional downfield threat, however, as evidenced by an excellent 16.1 career yard-per-catch average.