Cowboys' Brice Butler: Returns to practice
Butler (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Butler, who missed the past two games with an undisclosed foot injury, returned to practice for the first time since going down in Week 13. However, he's still far from certain to return for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
