Butler (foot) returned to Monday's practice, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports.

Butler is entering his third season with the Cowboys, and sixth overall. He tallied 219 yards and three touchdowns on 16 receptions last season. He currently sits fourth on the team's depth chart, so continuing to build on his rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott at practice will be essential in increasing his role with the offense.

