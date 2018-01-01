Cowboys' Brice Butler: Scores only TD in Sunday's win
Butler caught both his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Eagles.
It was a poor display from both offenses in a game that meant little to either team, but Butler's 20-yard TD catch early in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference. The 27-year-old once again failed to make much of an impact over the course of the season, with his 317 receiving yards on the year being a new career high, and while Butler's size and speed have never been question, it appears that he'll never be anything more than a depth option in an NFL offense.
