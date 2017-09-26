Cowboys' Brice Butler: Scores pivotal touchdown
Butler caught both of his targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-17 win over the Cardinals.
Butler overcame his questionable tag to play through an ankle ailment, and in doing so, he finished as Dallas' leading receiver. Although Butler made just a couple catches, he made the most of his two looks. After scoring a contested, 37-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, Butler hauled in a 75-yard score on the Cowboys' next drive. That is, until the later play was overturned and Butler was ruled down after 53 yards. Nonetheless, the No. 4 wideout put together a performance to be proud of, helping his team clinch its second win of the season in the process.
