Cowboys' Brice Butler: Targeted thrice in win
Butler caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 28-17 win over Kansas City.
Butler's lone reception snapped a two-game catchless streak during which he was not targeted. Butler has yet to top two catches in a game this season, but managed four catches of at least 30 yards and two touchdowns in the season's first five games. He's cooled off since then and probably isn't worth the risk with so many targets for Dak Prescott to look to in Dallas.
More News
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.