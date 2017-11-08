Butler caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 28-17 win over Kansas City.

Butler's lone reception snapped a two-game catchless streak during which he was not targeted. Butler has yet to top two catches in a game this season, but managed four catches of at least 30 yards and two touchdowns in the season's first five games. He's cooled off since then and probably isn't worth the risk with so many targets for Dak Prescott to look to in Dallas.