Butler caught both his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

He hasn't caught more than two passes or seen more than three targets in any game this season, and even with Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) out of the lineup, it doesn't seem as though Butler's workload is going to increase. It would likely take an injury to Dez Bryant or Terrance Williams to move Butler into a role that would put him on the fantasy radar in most leagues.