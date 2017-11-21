Cowboys' Brice Butler: Two catches in Sunday's loss
Butler caught both his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
He hasn't caught more than two passes or seen more than three targets in any game this season, and even with Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) out of the lineup it doesn't seem as though Butler's workload is going to increase. It would likely take an injury to Dez Bryant or Terrance Williams to move Butler into a role that would put him on the fantasy radar in most leagues.
More News
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...