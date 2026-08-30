The Steelers traded Jones and a future fourth-round draft pick to Dallas on Saturday in exchange for future third- and sixth-round picks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pittsburgh selected Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he's yet to make much of an impact as a pro. Dallas elected to take a chance on his pedigree and was willing to give up draft capital in return. The Cowboys have some question marks at tackle, so Jones could get a chance to provide valuable depth at the position if he makes a positive impression.