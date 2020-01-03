Cowboys' Byron Jones: Battles through injuries in 2019
Jones (ankle) wrapped up the 2019 season with 46 tackles (37 solo), six passes defended and a forced fumble in 15 games.
The fifth-year corner could never seem to get fully healthy after undergoing hip surgery last offseason, missing most of training camp and the entire preseason schedule and then dealing with a series of lower-body injuries during the year, with an ankle injury eventually forcing him to miss the first regular-season contest of his career in Week 17. Jones did record a strong 78.1 QB rating against on 63 passes directed his way, only a slight step back from his 2018 performance, but his IDP totals were unimpressive. An unrestricted free agent, the 27-year-old's reputation as a shutdown corner should earn him a huge payday this spring -- a contract that seems unlikely to come from the Cowboys, who splashed around plenty of money on extensions to other players this year and still have Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper to take care of.
