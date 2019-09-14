Cowboys' Byron Jones: Bigger workload ahead
Jones (hip) figures to see a bigger workload in Week 2 after playing only 39.7 percent (27 of 68) of the Cowboys' defensive snaps in the opener against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear whether the cornerback will return to the starting lineup Sunday against Washington, but Jones was a full participant in practice all week and seems ready to handle more action. If he doesn't rejoin the starters, Anthony Brown would line up opposite Chidobe Awuzie once again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Is Joe Mixon in line for his usual workload? Can Mike Williams prove to his coaches he can...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...