Jones (hip) figures to see a bigger workload in Week 2 after playing only 39.7 percent (27 of 68) of the Cowboys' defensive snaps in the opener against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear whether the cornerback will return to the starting lineup Sunday against Washington, but Jones was a full participant in practice all week and seems ready to handle more action. If he doesn't rejoin the starters, Anthony Brown would line up opposite Chidobe Awuzie once again.

