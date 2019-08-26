Jones (hip) passed a physical Monday, clearing him to return to practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

At the same time, Jones was removed from the PUP list, but his activity level in drills isn't immediately known. Fortunately for the cornerback, he has nearly two weeks to get healthy for Week 1 against the Giants. The Cowboys' first injury report of the 2019 season will be released Sept. 4, at which point we'll have an idea of his readiness for that contest.

