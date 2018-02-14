Jones, who has predominantly played safety the last two seasons, could be moved to cornerback next season, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

New secondary coach Kris Richard has a track record for preferring corners with size, and Jones would fit the bill. He's also been inconsistent in his time at safety, and by the end of last season he was splitting snaps with Kavon Frazier at the position. A shift back to corner -- the position Jones spent the most time at in his rookie campaign -- wouldn't do his IDP value any favors, but it could strengthen the Cowboys' overall team defense.