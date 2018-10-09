Cowboys' Byron Jones: Double-digit tackles Sunday
Jones recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and two passes defensed across 80 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Texans.
Jones played every snap of Sunday's overtime loss to the Texans and was third on the team in tackles. He'll now face Blake Bortles and the Jaguars' passing attack, who committed five turnovers in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
