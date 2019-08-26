Jones (hip) is expected to be activated off the PUP list Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The fifth-year player emerged as a true shutdown corner last year under the tutelage of defensive backs coach Kris Richard and, after a somewhat prolonged recovery from March hip surgery, Jones should still have enough time to get ready for Week 1. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, another impressive campaign in 2019 should earn the 26-year-old a huge payday.