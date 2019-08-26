Cowboys' Byron Jones: Expected off PUP list
Jones (hip) is expected to be activated off the PUP list Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The fifth-year player emerged as a true shutdown corner last year under the tutelage of defensive backs coach Kris Richard and, after a somewhat prolonged recovery from March hip surgery, Jones should still have enough time to get ready for Week 1. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, another impressive campaign in 2019 should earn the 26-year-old a huge payday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Not likely to return this week•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Starting camp on PUP list•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Likely headed to PUP list•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Progressing nicely•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Looks good in rehab•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: May open training camp on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Week 3 was wilder than we could have imagined. Heath Cummings tells you what you should be...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...