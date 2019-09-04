Cowboys' Byron Jones: Full participant Wednesday
Jones (hip) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jones didn't miss a game in his first four NFL season, and he's not starting now. The 2015 first-round pick has lived up to the hype with 67 tackles and 14 pass breakups last year, although he has just two career interceptions. Jones could have a chance to up his turnover game over the first three weeks with matchups against the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins on tap.
