Jones (hip) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones didn't miss a game in his first four NFL season, and he's not starting now. The 2015 first-round pick has lived up to the hype with 67 tackles and 14 pass breakups last year, although he has just two career interceptions. Jones could have a chance to up his turnover game over the first three weeks with matchups against the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins on tap.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week