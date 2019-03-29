Cowboys' Byron Jones: Gets surgery on hip
Jones had hip surgery Wednesday but still hopes to be ready for the start of training camp, ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports.
Jones played through a hip injury late in the 2018 season and was hoping it would resolve with rest. He presumably won't be available for the Cowboys' offseason program, but the rehab process isn't expected to impact his Week 1 availability. The 26-year-old cornerback could receive an extension this offseason, as he's scheduled to play out 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The Cowboys reportedly have talked with Jones' agent, but they're currently focused on working out deals for DE DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Dak Prescott and WR Amari Cooper.
More News
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Breakout in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Double-digit tackles Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Retained for fifth year•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Making move to corner for 2018 season•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Could shift back to corner in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Racks up 82 tackles in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...