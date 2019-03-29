Jones had hip surgery Wednesday but still hopes to be ready for the start of training camp, ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports.

Jones played through a hip injury late in the 2018 season and was hoping it would resolve with rest. He presumably won't be available for the Cowboys' offseason program, but the rehab process isn't expected to impact his Week 1 availability. The 26-year-old cornerback could receive an extension this offseason, as he's scheduled to play out 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The Cowboys reportedly have talked with Jones' agent, but they're currently focused on working out deals for DE DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Dak Prescott and WR Amari Cooper.