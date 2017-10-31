Jones returned his first interception of the season for 21-yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Redskins.

Jones added five tackles (one solo) to go along with his pick-six. The touchdown came late in the 4th quarter when the Redskins were trying to rally. Jones was used on 56 defensive snaps (95.0 percent), and should continued to be relied on heavily.

