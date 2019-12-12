Play

Jones (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jones shook off a hamstring injury to suit up in last Thursday's loss to the Bears, but now he's hampered by a hip issue. There's no indication of the severity of Jones' injury, but potential absence in Week 15 would be quite disruptive to the Cowboys' defense against the Rams' sixth-ranked passing game (276.8 yards per game). The 2015 first-round pick plays an every-down role, allowing 6.5 yards per target and three touchdowns in coverage this year.

