Play

The Dolphins signed Jones (ankle) to a contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

One of the key puzzle pieces of free agency has found a new home, moving on from the Cowboys after five campaigns. During that run, the 27-year-old cornerback averaged 4.4 tackles per game while compiling three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown. Perhaps Jones' biggest attribute is a lack of injury history, as he's missed just one of 80 career regular-season outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories