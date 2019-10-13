Jones was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Jones joins Anthony Brown (hamstring) on the sidelines, as the Cowboys are down to just three healthy cornerbacks -- Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and C.J. Goodwin.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories