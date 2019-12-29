Play

Jones (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Redskins, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

Jones suffered the right ankle sprain during Thursday's practice and was wearing a protective boot Friday, so it's not a major surprise he isn't expected to play despite officially being questionable. Jourdan Lewis would see an increased role Sunday if Jones cannot suit up.

