Cowboys' Byron Jones: Looks good in rehab
Jones is progressing well in his rehab after hip surgery, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Jones isn't expected to do much, if anything, during OTAs, but any optimism is a good sign. In his fourth year, Jones was outstanding with 67 tackles and 14 pass breakups through 16 games. Jones is still targeting a return for training camp.
