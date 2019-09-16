Jones recorded eight tackles and a pass defended in Sunday's win over Washington.

The cornerback got tested early and often by Washington quarterback Case Keenum, but Jones appeared fully recovered from his offseason hip surgery and was up to the task. Once word gets around that he's healthy again, don't expect him to see this many tackling opportunities going forward.

