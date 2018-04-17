Cowboys' Byron Jones: Making move to corner for 2018 season
Jones is officially moving over to corner for the 2018 season, Jon Machota of dallasnews.com reports.
It had been speculated for several months that Jones could be headed back to the position he played while at Connecticut. Well, that speculation appears to now be reality as Jones announced he'll be making the switch. "I think it will be a good move for me and the team," Jones said. Entering his fourth season, Jones has started every game in each of the last two seasons.
