Jones (hip) could start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

There's optimism Jones may not need to miss much, if any, time during training camp, but it seems the defensive back is targeting a return closer to the regular-season opener. There doesn't seem to be much concern Jones will remain on the PUP list when Week 1 rolls around, though.