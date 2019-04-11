Cowboys' Byron Jones: May open training camp on PUP list
Jones (hip) could start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
There's optimism Jones may not need to miss much, if any, time during training camp, but it seems the defensive back is targeting a return closer to the regular-season opener. There doesn't seem to be much concern Jones will remain on the PUP list when Week 1 rolls around, though.
More News
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Gets surgery on hip•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Breakout in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Double-digit tackles Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Retained for fifth year•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Making move to corner for 2018 season•
-
Cowboys' Byron Jones: Could shift back to corner in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...