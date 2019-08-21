Cowboys' Byron Jones: Not likely to return this week
Jones (hip) will likely remain on the PUP list until at least next week, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The shutdown corner underwent hip surgery in late March and remains sidelined for now. The Cowboys still seem confident Jones will be in the lineup for Week 1, but it's increasingly unlikely he'll see any preseason action before then.
