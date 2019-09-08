Jones (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Giants, but won't start, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones will make is return to the field following his recovery from offseason hip surgery. The team could elect to ease him back into game action, but the fact that he's suiting up in some fashion is a positive sign. It's unclear how much of role Jones will have in the defense, but Anthony Brown will likely draw the start at one of the cornerback positions.