Jones has been progressing well from hip surgery, and is expected to be ready for training camp, Patrik Walker of CBS Sports reports.

Jones underwent surgery on his hip March 29, with doubts whether he'll be ready for training camp. This news suggests the rehab process is going well enough to expect optimism for a return sooner than expected. The 26-year-old is coming off a solid year in 2018, where he racked up 67 tackles (56 solo) and 14 pass breakups in 16 games.