Cowboys' Byron Jones: PUP list likely
Jones (hip) is likely to start on the physically unable to perform list when training camp opens, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Jones underwent offseason hip surgery March 29, and was originally expected to be ready for training camp. This news seems to contradict that claim, and the cornerback hasn't done any full running during his workouts yet. Expect the team to give a definitive word on his availability for training camp as it nears. The 26-year-old is coming off a solid 2018 campaign, during which he racked up 67 tackles (56 solo) and 14 pass breakups in 16 games.
