Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional match against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Jones missed two straight practices to start the week, but he managed to upgrade to a limited practice session Friday. While the starting cornerback is certainly making progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury that caused him to sit out Week 6, it remains to be seen whether he'll receive medical clearance in time for Sunday's divisional tilt.