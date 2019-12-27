Play

Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury during Thursday's practice, leaving his availability as a question mark. According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Jones was wearing a protective boot on his right foot Friday, which isn't a great sign for his status this weekend.

