Cowboys' Byron Jones: Racks up 82 tackles in 2017
Jones finished the regular season with 82 tackles (57 solo), five passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown in 16 games.
He wasn't able to improve on his numbers from 2016, but the touchdown was the first of his career. Jones has settled in as the top coverage safety for the Cowboys, but a lack of splash plays -- he has only two INTs and zero sacks in 48 NFL games -- has limited his IDP ceiling so far in his career.
