Jones (groin) is active and expected to start Sunday's game against the Broncos, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's now obvious that the Cowboys were exercising precaution with Jones at the end of the practice week. Jones will be tasked with helping slow down Broncos' receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, and that job became tougher after starting cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hand) was declared out Friday.

