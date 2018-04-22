The Cowboys picked up Jones' fifth-year option Sunday, Drew Davison of The Dallas Star-Telegram reports.

This fifth-year option will keep Jones signed through the 2019 season. Jones hasn't missed a game in his first three seasons, and he has had back-to-back, 80-tackle seasons as a safety for the Cowboys. However, the 25-year-old will shift back to cornerback this season and is expected to be a starter.