Cowboys' Byron Jones: Returns to practice
Jones (hip) got some practice time in with the second-team defense Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
A day after being activated off the PUP list, Jones was back on the practice field. He still has nearly two weeks to attempt to get back to full health for the Cowboys' season opener against the Giants. He is expected to start opposite Chidobe Awuzie at cornerback this season.
