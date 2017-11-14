Jones recorded nine tackles in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

He's come out of the Cowboys' Week 6 bye on fire, racking up 28 tackles and an INT return for a touchdown over the last four games. The third-year safety is emerging as an intriguing IDP option, and he should be busy again next week against Carson Wentz and the Eagles.

