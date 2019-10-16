Jones (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones didn't return to this past Sunday's game against the Jets after suffering a hamstring injury. His absence from Wednesday's practice is troubling and puts him on track to miss Week 7's game against the Eagles if he can't get on the field in some capacity Thursday or Friday. Since Anthony Brown (hamstring) is on the mend as well, Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis are in line to be the Cowboys top corners.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories