The Cowboys are expected to let Jones (ankle) test free agency, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.

This news is relatively unsurprising, as the Cowboys have a lot of financial responsibilities to take care of during the offseason. As a result, Jones will be able to test the market out. The former first-round pick is regarded as a shutdown corner and is expected to earn a big contract. He missed most of last year's training camp and preseason due to hip injury but ultimately played in 15 games before missing the season finale with an ankle injury.