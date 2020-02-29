Cowboys' Byron Jones: Will hit free agency
The Cowboys are expected to let Jones (ankle) test free agency, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.
This news is relatively unsurprising, as the Cowboys have a lot of financial responsibilities to take care of during the offseason. As a result, Jones will be able to test the market out. The former first-round pick is regarded as a shutdown corner and is expected to earn a big contract. He missed most of last year's training camp and preseason due to hip injury but ultimately played in 15 games before missing the season finale with an ankle injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
D'Andre Swift Prospect Profile
D'Andre Swift was a speedy, strong part of the Georgia offense for three years. Can he keep...
-
Jonathan Taylor 2020 NFL Draft Profile
Jonathan Taylor is a ready-made NFL back. But is he a three-down back in the NFL?
-
XFL DFS Week 4 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 4 XFL DFS contests.
-
Unearthing WR prospect studs
Ben Gretch digs into the history of breakout age, combine testing and more to explain how best...
-
2/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew focuses on dynasty rankings for 2020 and beyond, discussing Patrick Mahomes, David...
-
Best landing spots for Brady
Reports from the NFL Combine suggest Tom Brady is leaving New England. Heath Cummings looks...